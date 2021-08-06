Pet Supplies Plus just opened up in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (RELEASE) -Pet Supplies Plus has opened it’s first store in the Grand Strand area. They will be celebrating their grand opening all weekend.

Pet Supplies plus has 500 stores around the United States. This store is a great place for pet parents to shop! You can also get your dog groomed and see animals that are looking for their forever home.

Check them out at their grand opening this weekend August 7-8, here is all the information:

Pet Supplies Plus will host a weekend long grand opening event, welcoming pets and their parents with an opportunity to celebrate the joys of pet ownership.

The primary giveaways are as follows:

· Any neighbor to make a purchase on Saturday will receive a scratch-off gift card valued from $5-$50

· On Sunday, the first 100 neighbors to come into the store will receive a free bag of cat or dog food, with a grand prize winner taking home a free supply of Redford Naturals cat or dog food for a year!

· Other offers throughout the weekend include free dog wash services, free nail trims, goodie bags, basket raffles, and more.

