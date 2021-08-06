Over 30 Spirit Airlines flights canceled at MYR Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Spirit Airlines customers should be prepared for another day of headaches at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

As of 6:45 a.m. Friday, the airline has canceled 34 total flights to and from Myrtle Beach from destinations including Chicago, Newark, Detroit, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Just one day before, Spirit Airlines canceled over half of their flights nationwide, including over 40 at MYR.

In total, the ‘no-frills’ carrier has axed over 80 flights at MYR this week.

Passengers have been stranded across the county since Aug. 1 when the low-cost airline began cancelling or delaying hundreds of flights.

The Department of Transportation said travelers whose flights have been canceled are due a refund.

Check your flight status at MYR here.

