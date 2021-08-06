Over 1,000 CCU students enter COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University students could win full-ride scholarships for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The school announced the Teal Nation Vaccinations Incentives Program on Wednesday, awarding four $2,500 scholarships each week for 10 weeks in each upcoming semester.

As of Friday, 1,500 hundred students have already submitted their information and 1,000 are fully vaccinated making them eligible for the weekly drawing and grand prize.

“I think it’s great. I was vaccinated in January and I think it’s the best way to keep our community and campus safe,” said CCU senior Ariel Shaw.

CCU will also give away two grand prize scholarships as part of the program, which includes full tuition, room and board for one full semester.

“I have read about other places and other institutions that are doing this but I don’t think that anyone is doing it quite as aggressively as we are,” CCU President Michael T. Benson said in a statement. “We have been talking about ways that we can make our campus safe, so the board of trustees approved our putting aside $300,000 to use to incentivize students. We are pretty excited about it. And, I hope students will take it seriously.”

The university also said it will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students, faculty and staff, but keeping campus safe against the coronavirus remains “a high priority.”

Here’s how the program works, according to CCU:

CCU students who have been fully vaccinated can participate in a weekly, random drawing to win one of four $2,500 scholarships.

Weekly scholarship drawings will be conducted for 10 weeks each semester during the 2021-22 academic year.

Weekly winners will be contacted via email.

Scholarship winners will be officially announced each Friday.

CCU students who have been fully vaccinated are also eligible to win one of two Grand Prize Scholarship Awards, which will be announced near the conclusion of each semester during the 2021-22 academic year.

Winners of the Grand Prize Scholarship Awards will be contacted via email.

Vice President of Student Success James Solazzo helped come up with the idea of the vaccination incentive program and said their main priority is keeping those on-campus healthy and safe.

“Ideally you want to respect people’s personal choices but at the same time we can incentivize and provide information, we will also be sending out materials about the benefits of the vaccine and proof that they do work,” said Solazzo.

Winners of the $2,500 scholarships will be announced each Friday beginning Sept. 24 through Dec. 3, with an exception made for the week of Thanksgiving. Giveaways will resume in the spring semester.

Grand prize winners will be announced each on Dec. 6 and on April 28, 2022.

“The 18 to 24-year-old group of students are the least vaccinated so we’re hoping this will help with that,” said Solazzo.

CCU’s Student Health Services was also recently approved to administer the Moderna vaccine. Students can register to be vaccinated on-campus online or by calling 843-349-6543. Those who are vaccinated at SHS will be automatically entered into future drawings in the Teal Nation Vaccinations Incentives Program.

Students who have already been vaccinated can click here to upload their vaccination cards or email them to shsmedrec@coastal.edu.

