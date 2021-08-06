N.C. man sentenced to federal prison on fentanyl, gun charges

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Pembroke man will serve time in a federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina stated Patrick Warren Privette was sentenced Thursday to 160 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Privette pled guilty to the charges back on May 3.

According to court documents and information presented in court, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Privette’s home last October after learning he supplied drugs that led to a person overdosing.

“Inside the defendant’s bedroom, officers located a quantity of fentanyl, and approximately 50 prescription pills. Inside an air vent near the nightstand, officers recovered a Walther .380, model PK380, semi-automatic handgun,” the release stated.

Privette, who authorities said is a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing firearms.

According to the release, a witness also confirmed Privette had been dealing fentanyl “for months.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.