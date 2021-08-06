Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

N.C. man sentenced to federal prison on fentanyl, gun charges

A Pembroke man will serve time in a federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons...
A Pembroke man will serve time in a federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.(Storyblocks)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Pembroke man will serve time in a federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina stated Patrick Warren Privette was sentenced Thursday to 160 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Privette pled guilty to the charges back on May 3.

According to court documents and information presented in court, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Privette’s home last October after learning he supplied drugs that led to a person overdosing.

“Inside the defendant’s bedroom, officers located a quantity of fentanyl, and approximately 50 prescription pills. Inside an air vent near the nightstand, officers recovered a Walther .380, model PK380, semi-automatic handgun,” the release stated.

Privette, who authorities said is a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing firearms.

According to the release, a witness also confirmed Privette had been dealing fentanyl “for months.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Spirit Airlines)
Spirit Airlines cancels more than a dozen MYR flights scheduled for Friday
Two chances of development continue in the Atlantic. The wave coming off the coast of Africa...
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of tropical development
The corner of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway currently sits vacant but could soon be developed.
Plans for new 7-Eleven in Myrtle Beach tabled due to restraining order
From top left: Anna Joyce Hensley, Aaliyah Kinlaw, Jacqueline Williams, Wendy...
SLED: 7 charged after elder abuse investigation in Florence County
South Carolina COVID-19
DHEC records nearly 1,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in S.C.

Latest News

.
Keeping You Safe: Car Crash Protocol
.
CMC puts triage tents back up as number of COVID-19 patients increase dramatically
The driver of a van was cited by Florence police after crashing into a moped Thursday night,...
Driver cited after colliding with moped in Florence, police say
This weekend is South Carolina’s ‘Tax Free Weekend.’
What you can and can’t save on during South Carolina’s ‘Tax Free Weekend’