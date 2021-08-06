Myrtle Beach police ask for helping finding missing man last seen leaving Pelicans stadium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Jordan Cruz, 25, was last seen on July 22 leaving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans stadium which is off 21st Avenue North.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Myrtle Beach Pfc. Starling at 843-918-1820 or the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

WMBF News will bring you updates on this developing story.

