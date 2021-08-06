Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach police ask for helping finding missing man last seen leaving Pelicans stadium

Jordan Cruz
Jordan Cruz(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Jordan Cruz, 25, was last seen on July 22 leaving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans stadium which is off 21st Avenue North.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Myrtle Beach Pfc. Starling at 843-918-1820 or the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

WMBF News will bring you updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Spirit Airlines)
Spirit Airlines cancels more than a dozen MYR flights scheduled for Friday
The corner of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway currently sits vacant but could soon be developed.
Plans for new 7-Eleven in Myrtle Beach tabled due to restraining order
Two chances of development continue in the Atlantic. The wave coming off the coast of Africa...
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of tropical development
Kentucky man drowns in ocean while visiting Myrtle Beach, coroner says
From top left: Anna Joyce Hensley, Aaliyah Kinlaw, Jacqueline Williams, Wendy...
SLED: 7 charged after elder abuse investigation in Florence County

Latest News

.
Keeping You Safe: Car Crash Protocol
.
CMC puts triage tents back up as number of COVID-19 patients increase dramatically
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reporting again sees highest new COVID-19 cases since February
Nicholas Languerand is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on...
Little River man accused of taking part in deadly Capitol riot seeks to be released from jail