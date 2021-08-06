Submit a Tip
‘My 600lb Life’ star Gina Krasley dies at 30

Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size...
Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size limit” Tiktok trend.(TLC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Gina Krasley, who was featured on TLC’s “My 600lb Life,” died earlier this week at her New Jersey home.

“TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life,” the network posted on Twitter.

Krasley was “surrounded by her loving family” when she died Aug. 1, according to her obituary.

Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size limit” Tiktok trend.

“She dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children,” Krasley’s obituary reads.

Instead of flowers, Krasley’s family is encouraging donations to mental health charities in her honor.

Krasley is survived by her wife Beth, mother Cathy Devereux and sister Ali Samuels.

“My 600lb Life” follows the emotional and physical journeys of extremely obese people who undergo gastric bypass surgery.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

