Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new poll shows most Americans support the Centers for Disease Control’s new mask recommendations.

A Quinnipiac University survey indicates that 61% of responders agree with it.

About a third oppose mask recommendations.

A 55% majority wants to see masks required in schools.

Both issues are split largely along party lines.

More than half of the responders support vaccine mandates for healthcare and government employees.

Fewer than half want such requirements for students or business workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Spirit Airlines)
Spirit Airlines cancels more than a dozen MYR flights scheduled for Friday
Two chances of development continue in the Atlantic. The wave coming off the coast of Africa...
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of tropical development
The corner of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway currently sits vacant but could soon be developed.
Plans for new 7-Eleven in Myrtle Beach tabled due to restraining order
South Carolina COVID-19
DHEC records nearly 1,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in S.C.
From top left: Anna Joyce Hensley, Aaliyah Kinlaw, Jacqueline Williams, Wendy...
SLED: 7 charged after elder abuse investigation in Florence County

Latest News

.
Keeping You Safe: Car Crash Protocol
.
CMC puts triage tents back up as number of COVID-19 patients increase dramatically
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds vaccine requirements to business listings
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings