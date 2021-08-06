Submit a Tip
Little River man accused of taking part in deadly Capitol riot seeks to be released from jail

Nicholas Languerand is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on...
Nicholas Languerand is accused of participating in the deadly Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6.((Source: JRLDC/FBI))
By Kristin Nelson and Madison Martin
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WMBF) – The attorneys for a Little River man accused of taking part in the deadly U.S. Capitol riots are trying to get him out of jail while he waits for his trial.

Earlier this week, Nicholas Languerand’s attorneys filed a motion for revocation of detention order. The filing asks for him to be released from federal detention ahead of his trial. He’s currently being held in Washington, D.C.

Languerand was arrested by the FBI in April at a home in Little River after a tipster pointed investigators to his Instagram page.

A criminal complaint shows that a man matching his description was seen throwing objects at police officers who were trying to keep violent protestors out of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

An FBI special agent investigating the case found images and videos of a man matching Nicholas...
An FBI special agent investigating the case found images and videos of a man matching Nicholas Languerand's descriptions throwing objects at law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol. (Source: FBI)(WRDW)

He faces several charges including resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

A judge ordered him to remain in jail for several reasons including the fact that the weight of the evidence against him is strong. He also noted Languerand’s history of violence, use of weapons and alleged alcohol and substance abuse.

His attorneys are asking for him to be released from detention with several conditions in place. Those conditions include that he remain in custody of designated person who agrees to supervise him and report any violation, that he maintain or actively seek employment, comply with a specified curfew and refrain from having a gun or any dangerous weapon.

The U.S. government requested to have its response to the motion sealed.

A status hearing in Languerand’s case was held on Thursday where the judge said he would take the detention order revocation filing under advisement.

Another status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

