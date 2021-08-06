Submit a Tip
Kentucky man drowns in ocean while visiting Myrtle Beach, coroner says

(WCAX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man visiting Myrtle Beach drowned while in the ocean, according to officials.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the man was pulled from the ocean near 22nd Avenue South at around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday.

He was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a little over an hour later.

The man was later identified as Andrew Smith, 44, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Willard said Smith was visiting Myrtle Beach with his family, several members of which were in the ocean with him.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

