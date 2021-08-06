Submit a Tip
Grand Strand Today Olympics at Core Fitness in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In honor of the Tokyo Olympics, we decided to bring a little Olympics fun to the Grand Strand with the Inaugural Grand Strand Today Olympics!

Fitness Fun guru and WMBF News Today Anchor, Derrion Henderson challenged our Host Halley Murrow to compete in 4 different categories. Hosted at Core Fitness in Myrtle Beach, you’ll see everything from rowing to karate, even a little gymnastics, and more!

Come along with us to see who takes home the gold!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

