First Alert: Stormy end to the week

Rain chances ramp up to end the work week.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:03 AM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re ending the work week with increasing showers and storms. Unfortunately, this trend isn’t just for Friday but for Saturday as well.

Plenty of moisture works back into the region today, adding for the threat of showers and storms.
Tropical moisture that had shifted offshore the last two days will start to return early this morning and linger through the first half of the weekend. This will bring back the cloud cover with increasing storm chances.

Highs remain in check with the rain chances and cloud cover.
Today will feature climbing temperatures into the low-mid 80s once again as winds shift out of the south. Unfortunately, there won’t be much sunshine today with mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will ramp up through this morning and continue into the afternoon and evening. The chances of rain continue with so much moisture that a thunderstorm or shower can happen at any point during the day. The good news? It’s not a complete washout. There will be dry times.

Have plans for Saturday? You will be dodging showers & storms.
The risk of thunderstorms and showers will continue on Saturday. There will be some dry times through the day but there’s also still a 60% chance of showers and storms. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in check with highs in the low-mid 80s once again. Locally heavy rain could fall in some of those thunderstorms.

The first half of the weekend features more cloud cover and rain chances. You might want to...
Our summer weather pattern will slowly start to return by the end of the weekend with increasing temperatures and decreasing rain chances. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s on Sunday with the scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. It’s not a washout with your typical daytime heating storm chances at 30%.

This trend will continue into next week with just an isolated chance of a shower at 20% Monday through Wednesday. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with the heat index flirting with the triple digits. We’re back to that August heat and humidity very soon!

