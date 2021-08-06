FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms remain in the forecast this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The active weather pattern continues with more downpours expected over the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms linger through Friday evening, turning less numerous after sunset. More are expected to develop early Saturday morning with some heavy rain possible around sunrise, especially across Horry and Georgetown County.

We’ll catch a bit of a break from widespread rain through the late morning but more downpours will arrive later in the day. Expect at least scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon.

Drier air arrives Sunday, helping drop the rain chances and give more breaks in the clouds. Outdoor plans are looking must drier Sunday with just an isolated shower late in the day. With more sunshine, temperatures turn warmer as afternoon highs climb into the upper 80s.

Rain chances turn much lower next week with a nice chance to dry out. Temperatures will continue to climb with the heat index approaching 100° through mid-week.

Heat starts to build next week (WMBF)

