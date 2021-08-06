First Alert: Keeping an eye on two tropical waves in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two tropical waves continue to grab our attention as they move to the east throughout the weekend.

The wave with the highest chance of development just came off the coast of Africa yesterday. (WMBF)

The first wave is a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is associated with a tropical wave interacting with a broader surface trough. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development over the next several days, and a tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic. The chance of development remains at 30% over the next 48 hours and 60% over the next five days.

The second chance of development is a wave moving to the northwest. The chances remain low at this point at 20%. (WMBF)

Meanwhile, to the east of that, a trough of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is expected to move slowly west-northwestward, and some slow development is possible early next week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. The chance of development remains low at 20% over the next five days.

It’s important to note that neither wave poses a threat to the United States over the next five days at this time.

