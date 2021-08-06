First Alert: Keeping an eye on two tropical waves in the Atlantic
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two tropical waves continue to grab our attention as they move to the east throughout the weekend.
The first wave is a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is associated with a tropical wave interacting with a broader surface trough. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development over the next several days, and a tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic. The chance of development remains at 30% over the next 48 hours and 60% over the next five days.
Meanwhile, to the east of that, a trough of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is expected to move slowly west-northwestward, and some slow development is possible early next week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. The chance of development remains low at 20% over the next five days.
It’s important to note that neither wave poses a threat to the United States over the next five days at this time.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.