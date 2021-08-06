Driver cited after colliding with moped in Florence, police say

Submit a Tip
The driver of a van was cited by Florence police after crashing into a moped Thursday night, according to authorities.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The driver of a van was cited by Florence police after crashing into a moped Thursday night, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the accident at Lawson Street and Sumter Street around 7:15 p.m., Florence Police Cpt. Mike Brandt said.

The moped driver was transported to the hospital for treatment, Brandt added. That person’s current condition was not immediately known.

Police confirmed the driver of the van was cited for disregarding a stop sign.

