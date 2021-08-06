Submit a Tip
DHEC: Over 300 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Horry County; 2,535 statewide

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released startling COVID-19 case numbers on Friday.

The health agency announced that there are 2,535 new and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, with 311 of those cases in Horry County.

The latest data also shows there are 63 confirmed cases in Florence County, 20 in Georgetown County, 19 in Dillon County and 18 in Darlington County.

COVID-19 CASES | County-by-County breakdown of COVID-19 cases in S.C.



The numbers are based on the latest results from 20,182 tests, with a 16.3% positive rate. Over 8.6 million tests have been done in South Carolina since the pandemic started.

DHEC also announced eight new COVID-19 related deaths, and four of the deaths were out of Horry County.

State health leaders are urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t gotten one yet.

Hospitals throughout the Grand Strand have said the majority of their COVID-19 patients are ones that are unvaccinated. Conway Medical Center has also said that their unvaccinated patients need more medical attention than those who have been vaccinated and have underlying health conditions.

CLICK HERE to find a vaccine location near you.

