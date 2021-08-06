Submit a Tip
Crash leaves Darlington man dead, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington man was killed in a crash Friday morning, the coroner’s office said.

The accident happened around 8:45 a.m. on E. Billy Farrow Highway near Echo Acres Drive, according to LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Pye said a Chevrolet SUV traveling east on E. Billy Farrow Parkway went left of center and struck a Hyundai sedan heading westbound.

The driver of the Hyundai sedan was killed in the crash, according to troopers.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee confirmed the victim was a Darlington man. He added the name of the victim will be released once family is notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

