Coroner identifies 64-year-old man killed in Darlington County shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Coroner has released the name of a man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

Coroner J Todd Hardee said 64-year-old Preston Hickman Sr. of Darlington died at the scene on Philadelphia Street in the Syracuse community.

The sheriff’s office said a woman was also hurt in the shooting.

She was taken to the hospital, but her condition has not been released.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the State Law Enforcement Division and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

