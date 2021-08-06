Conway man accused of distributing child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man has been arrested after authorities said he distributed child sexual abuse material.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to John William Kennealy, 73, of Conway, a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office stated.

Conway police arrested Kennealy on Wednesday. He has been charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and Horry County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Kennealy was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $5,000 bond the same day of his arrest, according to booking records.

He faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.

