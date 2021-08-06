Community Champion: Sgt. Daniel Eddy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re highlighting champions in our community, especially those who serve and protect the Myrtle Beach community.

Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Daniel Eddy is the first in his family to be in law enforcement and he says it’s his dream job.

Eddy oversees the Major Crimes detectives who investigate anything violent in nature such as homicides, carjackings and stabbings.

“Building those relationships with the community really helps a lot with our investigations, as well as, we spend a lot of time in investigations, meet with the family to kind of explain it to them and giving them as much answers and facts as we possibly can,” Eddy.

