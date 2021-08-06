Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Community Champion: Sgt. Daniel Eddy

By Ian Klein
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re highlighting champions in our community, especially those who serve and protect the Myrtle Beach community.

Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Daniel Eddy is the first in his family to be in law enforcement and he says it’s his dream job.

Eddy oversees the Major Crimes detectives who investigate anything violent in nature such as homicides, carjackings and stabbings.

“Building those relationships with the community really helps a lot with our investigations, as well as, we spend a lot of time in investigations, meet with the family to kind of explain it to them and giving them as much answers and facts as we possibly can,” Eddy.

Know a Community Champion? CLICK HERE to submit a nomination.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Spirit Airlines)
Spirit Airlines cancels more than a dozen MYR flights scheduled for Friday
Kentucky man drowns in ocean while visiting Myrtle Beach, coroner says
The corner of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway currently sits vacant but could soon be developed.
Plans for new 7-Eleven in Myrtle Beach tabled due to restraining order
From top left: Anna Joyce Hensley, Aaliyah Kinlaw, Jacqueline Williams, Wendy...
SLED: 7 charged after elder abuse investigation in Florence County
Two chances of development continue in the Atlantic. The wave coming off the coast of Africa...
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of tropical development

Latest News

.
This is Carolina: World renowned pianist comes home to Florence
.
Community Champion: Detective Tiffany Whitmire
.
Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Daniel Eddy
The wave with the highest chance of development just came off the coast of Africa yesterday.
First Alert: Keeping an eye on two tropical waves in the Atlantic