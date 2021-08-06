Community Champion: Officer Danny Sullivan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Our next Community Champion has spent over a decade in our area following a career in law enforcement.

Danny Sullivan is a corrections officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. He’s been with MBPD for 12 years and says he’s grateful for the opportunity to help and show compassion to those incarcerated.

He’s also part of the Coastal Carolina Shields bagpipe and drum band, which plays for other agencies and police departments across the area.

Sullivan also says he’s thankful for the support of the community, which he explained is felt year-round.

