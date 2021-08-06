Submit a Tip
Community Champion: Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Angel Walker

By Ian Klein
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Our Community Champions series is highlighting those who put their lives on the line to protect the Myrtle Beach community.

Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Angel Walker has been on the force for 22 years.

She said that she always knew that she wanted to be a police officer and be able to help people.

“We have a great community. They love us and we love them. We work closely together,” Walker said.

