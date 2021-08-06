Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina building $5 million soccer stadium

The new facility is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023.
CCU men's and women's soccer programs will play in a new $5 million dollar facility in 2023...
CCU men's and women's soccer programs will play in a new $5 million dollar facility in 2023 after it was approved to build a new stadium.(Source: MyHorryNews via Ian Brooking)
By Ian Brooking
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

Coastal Carolina University’s soccer teams will play in a new stadium, possibly within two years.

University officials discussed their plans for the $5 million facility during a board of trustees meeting Thursday. The stadium is expected to be finished by the fall of 2023.

“It will bring [the program] up to the next level,” Coastal Chief Financial Officer David Frost said.

Plans call for the stadium to be built across U.S. 501 at the intramural fields next to the Stevens Tennis Complex. It will include amenities that the current facility does not have, such as locker rooms. Today the men’s and women’s teams utilize tents as makeshift locker rooms on game days.

University leaders see the new stadium as a fitting upgrade for a women’s soccer program that’s had numerous 10-win seasons in the last decade and a men’s team that is consistently ranked in the Top 25 nationally.

“We know we’ve been deficient there … but the amenities for both programs really, for the men and the women, we just haven’t been able to supply,” Coastal Carolina Athletics Director Matt Hogue said.

He noted that the new facility will arrive at a great time for Coastal soccer. While the women’s program plays in a competitive Sun Belt Conference, the men’s team just made the jump to Conference USA — a conference that has four teams in the preseason Top 25, including defending national champion Marshall.

“We’ve got to step up in terms of facilities for both programs,” Hogue said.

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2021 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.

