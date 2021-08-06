Submit a Tip
Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter offloads $1.4 billion in cocaine, marijuana

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The crew of the Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter James offloaded more than $1.4 billion in cocaine and marijuana which is the largest offload in Coast Guard history.

Coast Guard officials say the drugs amounted to 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana, and were offloaded at the Port Everglades on Thursday.

According to a report, the drugs were interdicted in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean Sea including contraband seized and recovered during 27 interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels by 10 American, Dutch and Canadian ships which included the Cutter James.

“Today’s offload is a result of our combined efforts of our inter-agency partners and a dedicated international coalition,” said Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, Commander Atlantic Area. “The Canadian government and Canadian Defence Forces brings an incredible capability in defeating transnational organized crime, and I’m grateful to HMCS Shawinigan to showcase Canada’s commitment. Together we will disrupt, defeat and degrade transnational organized crime. We will strengthen our efforts and continue to build collaboration and capability.”

The cutter James is a 418-foot national security cutter home ported in Charleston.

