CCU women’s soccer set to begin 2021 season

CONWAY, S.C. – After a season in which the COVID-19 pandemic had all of collegiate athletics walking a tight rope, the Coastal Carolina University women’s soccer team will begin the 2021 season on Saturday, Aug. 7 when they travel to Raleigh, N.C. to face the North Carolina State Wolfpack in a season-opening exhibition match. First kick is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The exhibition is the first of two preseason matches before the regular season begins at home on Aug. 19 against Charleston Southern.

“We are really excited about the upcoming season,” Hogan said. “Last year at this time we had no team meetings, no large gatherings and we were in the mode where we didn’t know what was going to happen and then we were only able to play eastern division teams and this year we have a whole schedule and a full conference slate. We have a new group of kids so we are excited.”

The new season will be head coach Paul Hogan’s 11th at the helm of the women’s program and his 15th season overall. Hogan enters the year with a 125-102-21 overall record and that includes a 90-86-14 record as the leader of the Chanticleers’ program. He is CCU’s all-time winningest coach.

The CCU program is also on the verge of hitting a milestone as Coastal is five wins away from 200 wins entering the 21st season as a program.

The Chants return five starters from last season’s 7-8 (6-4 SBC) team led by 2020 All-Sun Belt pick Mackenzie Cherry who has played and started each of CCU’s 50 matches during her career. Also returning is the team’s leading scorer from last year in senior Loranna Austin who scored 11 points on five goals and an assist in 2020-21.

The 2021 roster includes 20 returners and 11 newcomers. Of those returning, seven saw action in all 15 matches while 16 players started at least one match over the course of the season.

“We have a bunch of new kids and a lot of sophomores so it is a work in process,” Hogan added. “It’s a day-by-day process. We are trying to get them into the fold and into the mix of what we are doing.”

Ky Hudson returns in goal for CCU after finishing last season with four shutouts and a 1.83 goals against average while saving 88 shots to finish with a .759 save percentage.

Santana Pressley returns for her junior campaign, and along with Cherry, are the only players on the team that have taken the pitch in all 33 matches over the past two seasons.

Carlie Frilles is the other returning starter. She played in all 15 matches with 13 starts last season. Megan Brouse could be considered a starter for the Chants, as the junior has seen action in 32 matches during her career with 16 starts. She has also scored 15 points on five goals and five assists on the pitch for CCU. Taylor Tolson started 10 matches last season and played in all 15 contests for Hogan’s squad.

Alicia Hansson and Laura Denning played in 14 matches last season with Maria Folgero playing in 13, while Kamryn Nobles and Jordyn Smith played in 11 and Ella Schad in 10.

