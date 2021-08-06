2021 Extra Point preview: Waccamaw Warriors

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw Warriors took some lumps in Amondre Johnson’s first year at the helm but they look to turn the corner in 2021.

Gone from the roster is standout defensive lineman Victor Otubu who is now at South Carolina State. However, there is a solid core of talent returning in Pawleys.

Senior running backs Jay Simmons and JJ Stepp are both poised to have big years. Antonio Robinson and Miles Robinson along with Blake Nash are also some players to watch for this fall.

One of the main goals for the Warriors this season is to be a more cohesive and physical unit as they have to navigate a tough Region 7.

“If one player gets us a penalty that player isn’t just affected, the whole team is,” said Waccamaw senior center Charles Ball. “It’s a brotherhood.”

“Every day we break down with ‘we,” said Waccamaw senior defensive back Stacy Wilson. “It’s not just one player, it’s not just the best player, it’s everybody that puts in to win the game.”

“One thing we’re going to do this year to prepare even more and build off last year is try to develop a mentality of toughness and physicality that has never been seen at Waccamaw before,” Waccamaw head football coach Amondre Johnson said. “We’re going to take every opportunity we can to put kids in stressful positions and try to make us tougher and more physical to be able to compete at a high level with all the other teams in our region.”

The Warriors will be at home to start the season as they welcome in Carvers Bay on Friday, August 20.

