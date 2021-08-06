2021 Extra Point preview: Socastee Braves

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - Ben Hampton has the Socastee football program heading in the right direction as he enters year two at the helm.

The Braves are coming off their best season in recent memory. They finished 4-2 and came up just short of making the playoffs. Now instead of thinking they can win, this team expects to win.

Offensively Socastee will look to Rocco Wojcik to lead the way under center. He has a handful of experienced weapons around him such as seniors Luke Bozard, Wesley Eason, and Raymond Christian. Three starters are back on the offensive line.

A handful of key players on defense are back from last year as well, led by safety Israel Lewis who Hampton calls a coach on the field.

Though the schedule is no cake walk, with it featuring road non-region matchups against Myrtle Beach and Dillon, the Braves feel they can stack up well with each opponent.

“At Socastee last year was one of the best seasons we’ve had in really long time so we’re just going to come play fast and we’re going to play aggressive,” said Socastee defensive back Israel Lewis.

“We feel like we can play with anybody,” Socastee head coach Ben Hampton said. “The outcome might not be in our favor but we’re not going to back down from a challenge. In 5A football you’re going to have to play those guys week in and week out so you might as well get ready for it. We didn’t do ourselves any favors with the schedule this year, we got a pretty tough one. We’re looking forward to it, looking forward to the matchups and maybe we can surprise some people.”

The Braves will be off week zero then get the season going August 27 at home against Aynor.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.