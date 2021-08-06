Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2021 Extra Point preview: Socastee Braves

By Gabe McDonald
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - Ben Hampton has the Socastee football program heading in the right direction as he enters year two at the helm.

The Braves are coming off their best season in recent memory. They finished 4-2 and came up just short of making the playoffs. Now instead of thinking they can win, this team expects to win.

Offensively Socastee will look to Rocco Wojcik to lead the way under center. He has a handful of experienced weapons around him such as seniors Luke Bozard, Wesley Eason, and Raymond Christian. Three starters are back on the offensive line.

A handful of key players on defense are back from last year as well, led by safety Israel Lewis who Hampton calls a coach on the field.

Though the schedule is no cake walk, with it featuring road non-region matchups against Myrtle Beach and Dillon, the Braves feel they can stack up well with each opponent.

“At Socastee last year was one of the best seasons we’ve had in really long time so we’re just going to come play fast and we’re going to play aggressive,” said Socastee defensive back Israel Lewis.

“We feel like we can play with anybody,” Socastee head coach Ben Hampton said. “The outcome might not be in our favor but we’re not going to back down from a challenge. In 5A football you’re going to have to play those guys week in and week out so you might as well get ready for it. We didn’t do ourselves any favors with the schedule this year, we got a pretty tough one. We’re looking forward to it, looking forward to the matchups and maybe we can surprise some people.”

The Braves will be off week zero then get the season going August 27 at home against Aynor.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are turning active, three chances of development to watch
(Source: Spirit Airlines)
Woes continue for Spirit Airlines, over 40 additional flights canceled at MYR
Nikema Cheatham
Bond denied for woman accused in stabbing at Myrtle Beach Dunkin Donuts
Some WMBF News viewers say they’ve noticed worse flooding since construction started near their...
Residents concerned over flooding in new development areas of Horry County
The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that...
Early morning shooting leaves one injured, Horry County police investigating

Latest News

WMBF News at 6
2021 Extra Point preview: Socastee Braves
Green Sea Floyds
Green Sea Floyds postpones football season opener due to COVID-19
Marion High School football.
2021 Extra Point preview: Marion Swamp Foxes
Conway High School football.
2021 Extra Point preview: Conway Tigers