2021 Extra Point preview: Carvers Bay Bears

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Carvers Bay Bears got back to their winning ways last fall and don’t plan on slowing down this season.

In year two under head coach Matthew Richard, the Bears finished 6-2 and won the region. Now they’re looking to take the next step as they aim to get back to Columbia in December.

Fortunately for Richard, a lot of those key pieces from last year are back including quarterback Kayshaun Brockington and athlete Tony Bell. Joshua Walker also returns at running back after a solid junior year that saw him rush for over 700 yards. Also on offense, rising senior tight end Raheim Dorsey is expected to play a pivotal role.

Meanwhile on defense, Shamar Skinner will be a key factor up front. The taste of success this Carvers Bay team got last year has the Bears hungry for more in 2021.

“Knowing that we’re getting a full offseason and how far we did go is good,” said Carvers Bay senior Tony Bell. “But, we have to come back harder.”

“Even though we fell short I feel like we can learn from that experience,” said Carvers Bay senior Raheim Dorsey. “We still have something to prove though.”

“These guys took a lot of lumps. My first year we only won 2 games,” said Carvers Bay head coach Matthew Richard. “These guys, they were young, but they hung in there. Last year, I think they kind of felt those lumps and they want to give some other people some lumps. Now it’s their time, they have a lot of experience. We’re pretty big up front. We got a senior running back and a senior quarterback. I’m excited with what we can do.”

The Bears have a solid test in week zero as they’ll hit the road to face Waccamaw on Friday, August 20.

