Woes continue for Spirit Airlines, over 30 additional flights canceled at MYR

(Source: Spirit Airlines)
By Nick Doria
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Problems persist for Spirit Airlines after the carrier canceled additional flights at the Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday.

As of about 10:45 a.m., the low-cost carrier has canceled 34 flights set to arrive and depart Myrtle Beach, according to data from MYR. The airline axed nearly 30 flights at MYR the day before.

RELATED STORY: Over 2 dozen Spirit Airlines cancellations at MYR; airline states cancellations numbers will drop

Nationwide, Spirit Airlines has already canceled 50% of their flights Thursday. They canceled 60% of their flights the previous day.

The low-cost carrier has canceled or delayed hundreds of flights since Aug. 1, stranding passengers around the country due to weather, system outages and staffing shortages.

According to the Department of Transportation, travelers whose flights have been canceled are due a refund.

