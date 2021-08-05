Submit a Tip
Vaccination rates increase across Grand Strand as COVID-19 cases surge in S.C.

By Katherine Phillips
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Earlier this summer, demand for COVID-19 vaccines plummeted as doctors pleaded with non-vaccinated South Carolinians to get the shot.

But now with COVID-19 cases on the rise, fueled by the spread of the delta variant, doctors say many are rethinking their decision to hold off on getting vaccinated.

Conway Medical Center spokesperson Allyson Floyd said over the summer, demand dropped to the point where they only could keep the vaccine clinic in Socastee open twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays. The 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. clinic saw on average of 100 people per week, a far drop from their once 20,000 long waitlist when vaccines first arrived.

However, this past week on Monday, Floyd said the clinic gave 93 shots and 74 on Wednesday. CMC Dr. Paul Richardson said he expects this trend to only go up.

Meanwhile, Tidelands Health is also seeing a similar rise. Spokesperson Dawn Bryant provided WMBF News with these numbers:

  • Vaccines administered week of July 5: 168
  • Vaccines administered week of July 12: 167
  • Vaccines administered week of July 19: 258
  • Vaccines administered week of July 26: 276

On Monday and Tuesday of this week, Tidelands said they had already administered 193 vaccines.

Richardson said while it’s encouraging to see vaccinations rise, it is frustrating to see doses start to expire while unvaccinated patients are hospitalized with the virus. He wants those who are still holding out to know the facts.

“People say, ‘This vaccine was created too quickly.’ No it was not. This technology was created 25 years ago. I think people really need to get the correct information and see what we have. We don’t have something that was just concocted six months ago,” he said.

Richardson also thinks those who were holding out because of the unknowns surrounding how they would handle the vaccination are starting to trickle in to their clinics.

“We have given over 50,000 vaccines. And I’ll be honest - I don’t think I’ve ever seen a vaccine as well tolerated in my career as this one has been tolerated, so I want to dispel some of the social media hype, some of the myths that are out there,” he said.

For more information on how to get vaccinated with Tidelands Health, click here. For CMC, visit here.

