South Carolina could receive billions of dollars if federal infrastructure bill passes

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – If a $1 trillion infrastructure bill passes in Washington, the Palmetto State could receive billions of dollars from it.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is currently being discussed in the U.S. Senate. The federal funds will be used to repair roads and bridges, improve transportation options and help connect every American to high-speed internet.

Information from the White House states that South Carolina is in need of long-term infrastructure investment.

The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the Palmetto State a C- grade on its infrastructure report card.

According to the White House, there are 1,702 bridges and over 7,292 miles of highways that are in poor condition in South Carolina.

“Since 2011, commute times have increased by 7.4% in South Carolina, and on average, each driver pays $625 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair,” a White House report states.

Based on formula funding, South Carolina is expected to receive $4.6 billion for programs that are directed at improving roads in the state.

As for public transportation, 58% of South Carolinians take some form of public transportation and spend an extra 53.8% of their time commuting, according to the White House.

If the infrastructure bill passes, the state would receive $4.9 billion to help improve public transportation options in South Carolina.

The infrastructure bill also puts a focus on bringing reliable internet to every household. In South Carolina, 17% of households don’t have internet, according to data from the White House.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Palmetto State will receive a minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to at least 405,000 people who currently don’t have it.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.