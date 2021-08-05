SLED: 7 charged after elder abuse investigation in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Charges from state authorities have been filed after an investigation into elderly abuse at a Florence County health facility.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says seven women have been charged in connection to an incident at the Pee Dee Regional Center earlier this year.

The following women were charged following the SLED investigation:

Anne Joyce Hensley, 24 (abuse of vulnerable adult)

Aaliyah Devoiyah Kinlaw, 24 (abuse of vulnerable adult)

Jacqueline Williams, 70 (failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult)

Wendy Jean-Etienne, 59 (failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult)

Jean German, 56 (failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult)

Amy McLean, 46 (failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult)

Susan Gail Baker, 41 (failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult)

According to affidavits, Kinlaw and Hensley reportedly dragged a resident at the Pee Dee Regional Center by his ankles down a hallway and into his bedroom on the evening of May 3. The incident caused abrasions on the victim’s back due to his shirt being pulled up.

Affidavits also show the other five women charged witnessed what happened, but did not report it as legally required.

Authoirties said all seven women were employees at Pee Dee Regional Center at the time of the incident.

Investigators said the allegations were corroborated through evidence and interviews conducted.

Online records show all seven women were each booked and released from the Florence County Detention Center on Wednesday.

SLED says it was assisted by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs during the investigation.

The 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

