Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SLED: 7 charged after elder abuse investigation in Florence County

From top left: Anna Joyce Hensley, Aaliyah Kinlaw, Jacqueline Williams, Wendy...
From top left: Anna Joyce Hensley, Aaliyah Kinlaw, Jacqueline Williams, Wendy Jean-Etienne. From bottom left: Susan Baker, Amy McLean, Jean German(FCDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Charges from state authorities have been filed after an investigation into elderly abuse at a Florence County health facility.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says seven women have been charged in connection to an incident at the Pee Dee Regional Center earlier this year.

The following women were charged following the SLED investigation:

  • Anne Joyce Hensley, 24 (abuse of vulnerable adult)
  • Aaliyah Devoiyah Kinlaw, 24 (abuse of vulnerable adult)
  • Jacqueline Williams, 70 (failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult)
  • Wendy Jean-Etienne, 59 (failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult)
  • Jean German, 56 (failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult)
  • Amy McLean, 46 (failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult)
  • Susan Gail Baker, 41 (failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult)

According to affidavits, Kinlaw and Hensley reportedly dragged a resident at the Pee Dee Regional Center by his ankles down a hallway and into his bedroom on the evening of May 3. The incident caused abrasions on the victim’s back due to his shirt being pulled up.

Affidavits also show the other five women charged witnessed what happened, but did not report it as legally required.

Authoirties said all seven women were employees at Pee Dee Regional Center at the time of the incident.

Investigators said the allegations were corroborated through evidence and interviews conducted.

Online records show all seven women were each booked and released from the Florence County Detention Center on Wednesday.

SLED says it was assisted by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs during the investigation.

The 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are turning active, three chances of development to watch
Some WMBF News viewers say they’ve noticed worse flooding since construction started near their...
Residents concerned over flooding in new development areas of Horry County
Nikema Cheatham
Bond denied for woman accused in stabbing at Myrtle Beach Dunkin Donuts
The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that...
Early morning shooting leaves one injured, Horry County police investigating
Over 2 dozen Spirit Airlines cancellations at MYR; airline states cancellations numbers will drop

Latest News

Left to right: Shyheem Johnson, Curtell Bradley, Nykema Wilson
Third person charged in connection to North Myrtle Beach shooting
Officials said the suspect seen here allegedly stole money from a Florence County Burger King...
Deputies: Cash stolen from Florence County Burger King, suspect caught on camera
WATCH: Deputies searching for suspect accused of stealing cash from Burger King
1 killed, another injured in Darlington County shooting