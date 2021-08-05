Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC reports lowest number of first-time unemployment claims since pandemic began

For the week ending Saturday, the state received 1,341 first-time unemployment claims.
For the week ending Saturday, the state received 1,341 first-time unemployment claims.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials released new data on weekly initial unemployment claims showing the lowest total received since before March 2020.

For the week ending Saturday, the state received 1,341 first-time unemployment claims. That marks the fourth consecutive drop in weekly claims and only the second time since the start of the pandemic that the total dipped below 1,500, according to data released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

Greenville County had the highest total with 136 claims, followed by Richland County’s 118 and Spartanburg County’s 106.

Charleston County reported 78 and Berkeley County reported 68. Dorchester County reported 47.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $6.95 million in state and federal benefits, the data showed.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out a total of more than $6.5 billion.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Spirit Airlines)
Spirit Airlines cancels more than a dozen MYR flights scheduled for Friday
Two chances of development continue in the Atlantic. The wave coming off the coast of Africa...
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of tropical development
The corner of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway currently sits vacant but could soon be developed.
Plans for new 7-Eleven in Myrtle Beach tabled due to restraining order
South Carolina COVID-19
DHEC records nearly 1,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in S.C.
From top left: Anna Joyce Hensley, Aaliyah Kinlaw, Jacqueline Williams, Wendy...
SLED: 7 charged after elder abuse investigation in Florence County

Latest News

.
Keeping You Safe: Car Crash Protocol
.
CMC puts triage tents back up as number of COVID-19 patients increase dramatically
This sign sits at Highway 90 and Vaught Ridge Road where developers are hoping to add 523 new...
Planning commission recommends approval for more than 600 new homes along Highway 90
Kentucky man drowns in ocean while visiting Myrtle Beach, coroner says
Rain chances ramp up to end the work week.
FIRST ALERT: Stormy end to the week