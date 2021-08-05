Submit a Tip
Third person charged in connection to North Myrtle Beach shooting

Left to right: Shyheem Johnson, Curtell Bradley, Nykema Wilson
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A third person now faces charges in connection to a shooting back in June in North Myrtle Beach.

According to the incident report, the investigation into the shooting led officers to a home on 39th Avenue South, where they found the victim.

The victim told officers that a close friend, identified as Shyheem Johnson, called him and came to his house.

RELATED COVERAGE | Police: Two charged after home, vehicle hit by gunfire in North Myrtle Beach

The report stated that Johnson arrived at the home with another man identified as Curtell Bradley, and the two stepped out of the vehicle with firearms. The firearms were described as a handgun and a “chopper” or “chopped” rifle, according to the incident report.

“When he (the victim) recognized the firearms, he turned and ran toward his house and that he heard a volley of gunfire behind him before the suspects fled the scene,” the incident report states.

The victim added that the vehicle was driven by a woman, who was identified as Nykema Wilson.

According to the report, the victim could not provide a motive behind the shooting and said that he had known Johnson and Bradley for years.

Arrest warrants were served on Bradley and Wilson back in June at J. Reuben Long Detention Center after they were arrested for another case out of Myrtle Beach.

Authorities served arrest warrants on Johnson on Saturday at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

All three suspects face attempted murder charges.

