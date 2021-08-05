Submit a Tip
Rep. Ralph Norman tests positive for COVID, is fully vaccinated

Norman said he was experiencing minor symptoms and got a COVID-19 test Thursday morning, which...
Norman said he was experiencing minor symptoms and got a COVID-19 test Thursday morning, which came back positive.(U.S. Congress)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Norman said he was experiencing minor symptoms and got a COVID-19 test Thursday morning, which came back positive.

“Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild,” he said.

Norma went on to say that he will continue working virtually while in quarantine for the next 10 days.

