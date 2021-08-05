Plans for new 7-Eleven in Myrtle Beach tabled due to restraining order

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans to discuss a new 7-Eleven in Myrtle Beach have been put on hold.

On Thursday, the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board tabled discussions on the gas station and convenience store for the corner of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway due to a restraining order filed by several nearby residents.

Residents of the Living Dunes neighborhood filed the restraining order.

The Community Appearance Board did, however, approve plans for a Bojangles, a dental office and another building, which will feature two other restaurants that will all sit at the same intersection.

Previously, the board members asked the developers to change the look of the buildings.

They also asked them to move the site for the dumpsters for the buildings closer to the buildings, since the original plans had them sitting closer to the neighborhood.

They came back with updated plans Thursday, and the board was pleased with the changes. Neighbors were also pleased with those changes.

“I really appreciate, speaking for the group, your willingness to listen to us,” Living Dunes resident Geoff Kay said to the Community Appearance Board.

The concern remains, though, for the plans for the 7-Eleven.

One of the residents on the legal document preventing discussion of the plans is Suzanne Dunmire.

She is concerned about the fact that the gas station would be open 24 hours per day, meaning it could cause unwanted noise late at night.

She’s also concerned about traffic on Sandlapper Way, which sits directly behind the proposed businesses and in her neighborhood.

“We feel that that is not the right location, that it’s incompatible with the neighborhood. It’s too close,” Dunmire said.

No word on when the board will discuss the 7-Eleven again.

