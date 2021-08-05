Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Plans for new 7-Eleven in Myrtle Beach tabled due to restraining order

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans to discuss a new 7-Eleven in Myrtle Beach have been put on hold.

On Thursday, the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board tabled discussions on the gas station and convenience store for the corner of 82nd Parkway and Kings Highway due to a restraining order filed by several nearby residents.

Residents of the Living Dunes neighborhood filed the restraining order.

The Community Appearance Board did, however, approve plans for a Bojangles, a dental office and another building, which will feature two other restaurants that will all sit at the same intersection.

Previously, the board members asked the developers to change the look of the buildings.

They also asked them to move the site for the dumpsters for the buildings closer to the buildings, since the original plans had them sitting closer to the neighborhood.

They came back with updated plans Thursday, and the board was pleased with the changes. Neighbors were also pleased with those changes.

“I really appreciate, speaking for the group, your willingness to listen to us,” Living Dunes resident Geoff Kay said to the Community Appearance Board.

The concern remains, though, for the plans for the 7-Eleven.

One of the residents on the legal document preventing discussion of the plans is Suzanne Dunmire.

She is concerned about the fact that the gas station would be open 24 hours per day, meaning it could cause unwanted noise late at night.

She’s also concerned about traffic on Sandlapper Way, which sits directly behind the proposed businesses and in her neighborhood.

“We feel that that is not the right location, that it’s incompatible with the neighborhood. It’s too close,” Dunmire said.

No word on when the board will discuss the 7-Eleven again.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are turning active, three chances of development to watch
Some WMBF News viewers say they’ve noticed worse flooding since construction started near their...
Residents concerned over flooding in new development areas of Horry County
Nikema Cheatham
Bond denied for woman accused in stabbing at Myrtle Beach Dunkin Donuts
The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that...
Early morning shooting leaves one injured, Horry County police investigating
Over 2 dozen Spirit Airlines cancellations at MYR; airline states cancellations numbers will drop

Latest News

.
Keeping You Safe: Car Crash Protocol
.
CMC puts triage tents back up as number of COVID-19 patients increase dramatically
Hoffmeyer and his 'piano trio,' have been playing together since high school. They're friends...
This is Carolina: World renowned pianist comes home to Florence
From top left: Anna Joyce Hensley, Aaliyah Kinlaw, Jacqueline Williams, Wendy...
SLED: 7 charged after elder abuse investigation in Florence County