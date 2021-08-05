Submit a Tip
Meeting a gymnast and her Mom at Beach Team Gymnastics

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With the Tokyo Olympics upon us, we discovered there are so many awesome gymnasts right here in our own backyard!

Beach Team Gymnastics has been a staple along the Grand Strand since the 1980′s.

Come along with us as we see one of the gymnasts in action and learn from her Mom how this sport has impacted her.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

