Man wanted for murder in Horry County arrested in Tabor City, sheriff office says

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WMBF/WECT) – A man wanted for murder out of Horry County was arrested just across the Carolina border, according to authorities.

According to our sister station WECT in Wilmington, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received information that 18-year-old Jaylon Hemingway was at a home on Dothan Road in Tabor City.

Deputies responded to the home on Wednesday where they located Hemingway and took him into custody without incident.

He is currently being held at the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center where he’s awaiting extradition to Horry County.

WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Police Department and asked which homicide case this arrest is connected to. We’re waiting to hear back.

We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WMBF/WECT. All rights reserved.