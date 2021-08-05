Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man wanted for murder in Horry County arrested in Tabor City, sheriff office says

Jaylon Hemingway
Jaylon Hemingway(Source: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff and WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WMBF/WECT) – A man wanted for murder out of Horry County was arrested just across the Carolina border, according to authorities.

According to our sister station WECT in Wilmington, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received information that 18-year-old Jaylon Hemingway was at a home on Dothan Road in Tabor City.

Deputies responded to the home on Wednesday where they located Hemingway and took him into custody without incident.

He is currently being held at the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center where he’s awaiting extradition to Horry County.

WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Police Department and asked which homicide case this arrest is connected to. We’re waiting to hear back.

We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WMBF/WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are turning active, three chances of development to watch
Some WMBF News viewers say they’ve noticed worse flooding since construction started near their...
Residents concerned over flooding in new development areas of Horry County
Nikema Cheatham
Bond denied for woman accused in stabbing at Myrtle Beach Dunkin Donuts
The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that...
Early morning shooting leaves one injured, Horry County police investigating
Over 2 dozen Spirit Airlines cancellations at MYR; airline states cancellations numbers will drop

Latest News

Marqueise Coleman
Business donates $5,000 for information in former Robeson County student-athlete’s death
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that Lana Cristina, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder...
Infant dead after mother admits to using fentanyl before breastfeeding
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office expanding drug treatment program for low-level offenses
Brian Blackmon
Pee Dee man accused of breaking into home, assaulting child, leading deputies on manhunt