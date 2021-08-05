Man found guilty in string of 2016 Robeson County robberies

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man was found guilty in connection to a string of robberies in Robeson County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the decision was issued in the case of 34-year-old Frank Giles McCree, of Fairmont, on Thursday.

McCree was charged with four counts each of Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. He also was found guilty on an additional count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court information and other documents state the incidents occurred in June 2016 at three different Family Dollar locations and a Dollar General in Robeson County.

McCree robbed each of them at gunpoint, waiting until the cash drawer was opened before brandishing his gun. Documents also state he threatened to shoot or kill the clerks, demanding they open safes or cash registers.

It was also stated that McCree would wear a disguise during the robberies, which included a fake dreadlock wig, Jamaican style beanie and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

McCree also stole store phones in two of the robberies, making it more difficult for employees to contact police.

He was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation on June 29, 2016. The vehicle matched a description of a car leaving the scene of one of the robberies.

Officers also noticed a dreadlock wig in the glove compartment, and later found a loaded firearm in the floorboard. McCree later admitted he had possession of the firearm in an interview, saying he borrowed it from a friend for protection.

The beanie was also found during the search, further connecting McCree to the robberies.

Upon his arrest, officials said McCree tried to contact his girlfriend during his call from jail, asking her to get rid of something under their bed.

When police went to her home, they found a Family Dollar bag with change in it, using bankrolls similar to how the store received money from the bank.

Officials said McCree will be sentenced on Nov. 9.

