Keeping You Safe: Car Crash Protocol

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Car crashes happen every 60 seconds, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration.

If you get into a wreck or fender bender, police want you to move your car to the side of the road, if possible, and give them a call. Also, make sure you have your driver’s license, vehicle registration and insurance ready to go.

“When we get there, we’ll get all the information from both parties, the car and whatever vehicle you’re in,” said Myrtle Beach traffic officer Aaron Allston.

Allston said it’s a good idea to take pictures of the damage to provide to your insurance company. Police will also give you a short form called a TR 310.

“You have 15 days from that date to give it to your insurance company. That way they can give it to the DMV, so they can give it to your insurance company, so your license wouldn’t get suspended or the registration for your vehicle,” he said.

But what if you crash a rental car instead?

“It’s the same thing. But, instead of contacting your insurance company, you just call the rental company that you got the vehicle from. Tell them you’ve been involved in a wreck,” said Allston.

Allston said you’ll submit the same TR 310 form to the rental car company rather than your insurance company. Also, don’t stress about finding a ride because police have you covered.

“We’ll call for a tow truck. If you need a taxi, we’ll call for a taxi. If you’re nearby, we’ll give you a courtesy ride to wherever you need to go,” Allston said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.