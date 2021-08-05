Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston cutting unvaccinated people from her life

Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against...
Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Aniston says she’s basically been cutting unvaccinated people out of her life.

The actress told In Style she’s been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against COVID-19.

She admits that policy has resulted in losing a few people in her weekly routine who either did not get vaccinated or wouldn’t say whether they had.

The “Friends” star didn’t specify if she was talking about friends or people who work for her.

Aniston says she watches a lot of news in real life and there are many people who “just don’t listen to the facts.”

She currently portrays a character who works as a news host on Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are turning active, three chances of development to watch
Some WMBF News viewers say they’ve noticed worse flooding since construction started near their...
Residents concerned over flooding in new development areas of Horry County
Nikema Cheatham
Bond denied for woman accused in stabbing at Myrtle Beach Dunkin Donuts
The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that...
Early morning shooting leaves one injured, Horry County police investigating
Over 2 dozen Spirit Airlines cancellations at MYR; airline states cancellations numbers will drop

Latest News

.
Keeping You Safe: Car Crash Protocol
.
CMC puts triage tents back up as number of COVID-19 patients increase dramatically
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies
Marqueise Coleman
Business donates $5,000 for information in former Robeson County student-athlete’s death
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James transits the Atlantic Ocean on March 29, 2017, in this file...
Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port