Green Sea Floyds postpones football season opener due to COVID-19

Green Sea Floyds
Green Sea Floyds(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - At least one Grand Strand high school football team will start the season later than originally planned.

Horry County Schools said Thursday that the season opener for Green Sea Floyds has been pushed back, as the team is in COVID-19 quarantine. The Trojans were set to host East Clarendon on Aug. 20.

The district says the school is working to reschedule the game to another open week in their schedule.

Green Sea Floyds has also withdrawn from next week’s CNB Kickoff Classic at Brooks Stadium. The event will now feature four scrimmages between eight teams from across the Grand Strand on Aug. 13.

The move comes days after St. James entered quarantine and also pulled out of the Kickoff Classic, according to a report from WMBF News partner MyHorryNews.

MyHorryNews also reports that Loris is in quarantine, but will be able to practice again on Aug. 10.

Loris and St. James are still scheduled to open their seasons against each other on Aug. 20.

No update was provided on the status of that game as of Thursday evening.

WMBF News has asked for the status of other teams within Horry County Schools. This story will be updated with any information that’s provided.

