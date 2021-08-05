Georgetown County schools release schedule change, COVID-19 plan for fall

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District Board approved its in-person learning plans for the fall, including an adjustment to the district’s bell schedule.

Superintendent Keith Price released the district’s new schedule in a statement Wednesday.

Elementary school hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and middle and high schools will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. The change, Price said, was based on feedback district leaders received from a survey sent out in the spring.

“We recognize that the staggered times may present some challenges for families who may have multiple students at different schools,” Price said on the district’s website. “We have adjusted our drop off and pick up times to help in these situations.”

Under the new plan, elementary students may be dropped off as early as 7 a.m. and picked up as late as 3 p.m. Middle and high school students may be dropped off as early as 7:30 a.m. and picked up as late as 4 p.m.

He said these available hours reflect drop-off and pick-up times that were in place prior to the pandemic.

Price said the district cannot require masks because of a budget priviso Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law.

“As a result, for the opening of our school year, masks will be recommended to be worn in schools and on buses but they cannot be required,” he said in a statement posted on the district’s website.

The district plans to use close contact tracing. Anyone who has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 and has not been vaccinated will need to quarantine for up to 14 days. Those who are vaccinated and not showing symptoms will not be required to quarantine.

Price siad the district ended the last school year with plexiglass barriers on every student desk. The barriers were removed over the summer but schools kept a supply on hand. For parents and staff members who prefer to have them, schools will supply them on request, he said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.