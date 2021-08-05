Gamecocks’ ready for the first day of fall camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina football is so excited they might not be able to sleep.

“I am excited thinking about it right now,” said redshirt running back Marshawn Lloyd. “I know I won’t be able to sleep tonight.”

Preseason camp kicks off Friday at 9:40 in the morning. And the players that met with the media today are as excited as if it were the first day of school.

“It felt like the first day of school today,” added starting quarterback Luke Doty. “I’m ready to go.”

“I’m like a kid at the candy store,” said redshirt junior wideout Dakereon Joyner. “It’s finally about that time—no spring ball. No more summer workouts, thank god.”

“For me, it’s going to be like the last day of school,” exclaimed super senior defensive lineman Jabari Ellis. “The last day of school, you’re so excited.”

I love that answer from Ellis. He understands how significant it is to set the right tone under first-year head coach Shane Beamer.

“It’s very important for the foundation of Gamecock football,” said Ellis.

Focusing on another Midlands native, former Hammond star Jordan Burch enters the new season lighter. Burch had to lose weight moving from the defensive line to the edge. And to lose the weight, he had to forgo delicious snacks and drinks with no cheat meal on the calendar. Better than me, and I think my waste line agrees.

“I only drink water now,” mentioned Burch. “I used to eat candy, but I don’t eat candy anymore. Strictly on a diet.”

A little sweets sacrifice could lead to a sweeter result on the field going into his second season.

“Biggest jump, but I feel it’s helped me so I can move a little faster, agile,” added Burch.

Carolina is ready for day one, optimistic about what it can achieve together with a renewed spirit.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.