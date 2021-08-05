Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Peeks of sunshine today before rain chances increase

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We will start off the day with more clouds, but peeks of sunshine will be likely through the day today. With brighter skies, afternoon highs will be warmer for any outdoor plans. If you’re visiting with us or even have plans after work, highs will reach the lower 80s with just an isolated shower chance at 20%.

Peeks of sunshine today with highs slightly warmer.
Peeks of sunshine today with highs slightly warmer.(WMBF)

Tropical humidity that was pushed offshore begins to drift back into the area by Friday. Unfortunately, cloud cover and scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast as we end the work week and head into the weekend. Highs will reach the middle 80s on Friday with a 40% chance of rain along the beaches. The further inland you go on Friday, the lower the rain chance with just a 30% chance of rain for Darlington, Florence and areas in the Pee Dee.

Clouds, scattered storms and some possible heavy rain return for Friday.
Clouds, scattered storms and some possible heavy rain return for Friday.(WMBF)

This weekend will start with plenty of moisture and tropical humidity. This will bring in a 60% chance of showers and storms with some locally heavy rainfall possible on Saturday. The best chance of showers and storms will arrive in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also be in the middle 80s with the mugginess lingering around.

Widespread rain returns for Saturday.
Widespread rain returns for Saturday.(WMBF)

A more typical summertime weather pattern will start to develop by Sunday into next week with plenty of heat and humidity and just a few showers and storms from time to time. Temperatures will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index returning to near 100. Rain chances will be at 20-30% Sunday through next Tuesday. Here comes the heat!

Highs return to a typical summertime pattern by the end of the weekend and into next week.
Highs return to a typical summertime pattern by the end of the weekend and into next week.(WMBF)

