FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of tropical development

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chances for tropical development continue to increase with a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa.

Two chances of development continue in the Atlantic. The wave coming off the coast of Africa has the highest chance over the next five days. (WMBF)

That wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The wave is expected to move off of the west African coast later today. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form over the eastern tropical Atlantic by late Sunday or early next week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at about 15 mph. The chance of development is low over the next 48 hours at 20%. As we head into the next five days, the chance of development climbs to a medium threat with a 60% chance of development.

Ahead of that wave, another tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some slow development east of the Lesser Antilles by early next week while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. The chance of development remains low near 0% over the next two days and 20% over the next five days.

It’s important to note that neither system poses a threat to the Carolinas or United States over the next seven days for now. Continue to stay updated with WMBF and the First Alert Weather Team regarding the tropics throughout the week and into the weekend.

