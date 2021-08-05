Drive slow in the left lane? It will cost you starting Aug. 15 in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Beginning August 15, troopers will be able to pull people over if they’re driving too slow in the left lane.

Troopers will only give out warnings for the first 90 days. After the grace period, breaking the “Move Right” law will cost you $25.

“It’s not about a ticket, it’s more about education,” Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

Lee said cruising down the left lane congests the interstates and highways, which can lead to accidents. It also makes it more difficult for first responders to maneuver on our roadways.

“Just like for us law enforcement we’re headed to a call somewhere we’re trying to get somewhere and answer a call of service and if that left lane is open we’re able to get by and get back in the right lane and keep traffic moving,” Lee said.

Lee said they’ll enforce the “Move Right” law the same way they enforce all traffic laws.

“Speeding, texting, distracted driving we’re going to be looking for all that, so if we some somebody traveling on the interstate as we’re traveling somewhere, and we see somebody in the left lane holding up traffic, that would be a time we’d go ahead and enforce that,” Lee said.

Upstate resident CJ Gardin supports the “Move Right” Law. Gardin said the left lane is meant for passing. He said slow drivers create obstacles that could cause major accidents.

“For instance, I’ve been on the interstate out through here for the last 100 miles and I try to stay in the right lane then pass in the left lane and come back to the right. If you’re already in the right lane and an emergency vehicle passes you from the rear, then it makes it easier for them to pass, as the law already states to get right for emergency vehicles,” Gardin said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.