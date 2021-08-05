DHEC records nearly 1,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The COVID-19 case numbers continue their upward climb in the Palmetto State.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Thursday that there were 1,878 confirmed cases in South Carolina. Out of those cases, 122 were in Horry County, 24 in Florence County and 14 in Georgetown County.

The state health agency added that there were eight COVID-19 related deaths.

The numbers are based on the latest results from 12,854 tests, with an 18.7% positive rate.

Hospitalizations at Horry County hospitals are climbing.

Conway Medical Center started putting up its triage tents on Tuesday to accommodate the uptick in patients. The hospital had just taken down the triage tents in May after seeing a drop in COVID-19 patients.

