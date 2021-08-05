Deputies: Cash stolen from Florence County Burger King, suspect caught on camera

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help identifying a suspect after money was stolen from a Burger King location.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on July 27 at around 11:45 p.m.

According to deputies, a female suspect dressed in a Burger King uniform and a black bandana entered the business with a key after hours. She then went into an office and appeared to text someone before successfully opening the safe.

The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe and left.

Restaurant operations told authorities the suspect is not an employee. The incident was also caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

