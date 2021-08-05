Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dare Danyel: North Myrtle Beach Junior Survivor Challenge

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The North Myrtle Beach Junior Survivor Challenge is a two week summer camp.

Shaw Ashley, who is a 15 year old high school student, is the camp organizer and he loves the show Survivor. This is the first summer having this camp and the kids participate in physical and mental challenges.

The kids got a special surprise the second week of camp when Season 21 Survivor contestant Jane Bright came by to tell her story and show everyone how she made fire while in Nicaragua.

Check out this awesome camp and learn how to start a fire with a coconut!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are turning active, three chances of development to watch
Some WMBF News viewers say they’ve noticed worse flooding since construction started near their...
Residents concerned over flooding in new development areas of Horry County
Nikema Cheatham
Bond denied for woman accused in stabbing at Myrtle Beach Dunkin Donuts
The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that...
Early morning shooting leaves one injured, Horry County police investigating
Over 2 dozen Spirit Airlines cancellations at MYR; airline states cancellations numbers will drop

Latest News

.
Southern Palmetto Farms: How everything is planted at the farm
.
Beach Team Gymnastics: Coach Brian and Natalie on the gymnastics family
Southern Palmetto Farms: Upcoming events
Southern Palmetto Farms: Upcoming events
Southern Palmetto Farms Overview
Southern Palmetto Farms Overview