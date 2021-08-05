Dare Danyel: North Myrtle Beach Junior Survivor Challenge

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The North Myrtle Beach Junior Survivor Challenge is a two week summer camp.

Shaw Ashley, who is a 15 year old high school student, is the camp organizer and he loves the show Survivor. This is the first summer having this camp and the kids participate in physical and mental challenges.

The kids got a special surprise the second week of camp when Season 21 Survivor contestant Jane Bright came by to tell her story and show everyone how she made fire while in Nicaragua.

Check out this awesome camp and learn how to start a fire with a coconut!

