COVID-19 cases reported among students, staff member at Florence School District Four

(WCAX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - COVID-19 cases have now been reported at one Pee Dee school district less than two weeks from the start of the school year,

Florence School District 4 said Thursday that four students and one staff member tested positive for the virus. Officials said those directly affected by exposure have been notified, while safety precautions are being followed.

“As we move forward, please be aware if your child is directly affected by COVID-19 exposure, you will be notified on what steps to take by school-level staff and the school nurse as soon as possible,” the district wrote in a letter to parents.

Important Letter from Florence Four regarding Covid-19. Please Read carefully.

Posted by Florence Four on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Florence Four also says there may be delays in knowing who was exposed. Parents are also encouraged to make teachers aware of a way to contact them if they’re made aware of exposure during the school day.

“All of us at Florence School District Four understand that these are serious times, and that might be frightening,” the district later wrote. “We are working hard to ensure we provide the best possible education for students while maintaining a safe environment.”

Parents can call the district at 843-346-3956 or visit the Florence Four website for updates.

Florence Four students are scheduled to return to school on Aug. 16.

